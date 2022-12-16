New Build!

Click here to see our new update video.

New Cutscene

Welcome back to another Iragon changelog. We have a new camp cutscene for you guys. While Lexi's reading her journal Darick decides to try and bond with her. They have an intimate moment together and share their deep thoughts and feelings. Lexi’s face animations are still work in progress in the scene. You can see this in the Experimental Hall in both TP and VR in the Lexi End of New Solis portal.

Dark Elf Reaction

Another thing we finished are the Dark Elf girl reactions in the Monster Girl Gallery. If you go and touch the girl on the head she reacts. This is testable in the Monster Girl Gallery after defeating one dark elf girl in the game.

Spell Visual Changes

Lastly, we’ve made a number of visual improvements to all of the projectile spells and the Ice AOE spell. You can see them by going through the New Spell System portal in the Experimental Hall.

How was your year?

This year was a wild ride for us, with lots of ups and downs. How was your year? Play any good games? Go on any wild adventures?