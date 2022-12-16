Major World Update : Meolia is ready to play!

Another strong milestone. The overall revamp of Meolia is done. The second world has eight islands to explore, and you must fight your way to free all the emitters from the invaders.

Gameplay and Visual Enhancements

Complete revamp of the level design of Meolia, getting the second world closer to its final version. It still needs decoration assets and must change some materials, and no level optimization.

Drainer Mechs - New firing mode, muzzle flash, and enhanced AI.

Medusa - New Medusa visual, animation and AI.

Add four new Psionic weapon upgrades.

Reduce the spread when firing multiple psionic rockets for better accuracy.

Raise the energy required when firing psionic rockets.

Update the visual of the Psionic and Magnetism weapons (still a work in progress)

Fixed Bugs

The choker on world two was broken.

Known Issues

Objectives are not done for Meolia.

Kralian creatures are not scannable. Fix: Use the Energy blaster to defeat.

Drainer commanders will sometime be stuck somewhere. FIX: Save/load to correct the situation

English voice-over plays even if French is selected.

The battle sound may keep playing after killing all enemies in a region. FIX: Save/Load to fix the music until we fix the bug.

The soundtrack cuts when Kindra is speaking.

The game will currently display in full screen only on the native resolution of the screen. Otherwise, it will be displayed in a window.

Resolutions with an aspect ratio different from 1.77 will result in a distorted display.

Upcoming

Revamp from the ground up Mazir (world 3).

Better and funnier AI with more creature animations.

Add new drainers

Improve the map by showing all resources.

Improved layout and design coherency for the user interface.

Animate weapons.

Sound effects, sound mixing, and interactive music.

Texture painting on enemies.

Controller Support (Xbox/Playstation)

Full options to adjust graphical settings.

Add Steam Achievements (full suite of 25+)

Much more.



We are proud to be part of the Top 100 IndieDB of the year. You can visit the site and also take the opportunity to vote for us for the Top 10!

https://www.indiedb.com/games/spheriums