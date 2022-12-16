Early access of Bad Dreams is Online !

Explore your darkest dreams by testing Bad Dreams now. You have access to the first half of the game which offers 3 hours of experience.

We can't wait to hear your feedback!

What are your favorite mechanics?

Which ones would you like to see implemented?

Were you scared?

Is the difficulty well balanced?

The early access gives us the opportunity to make sure that the upcoming levels are in line with what you expect from a game like this.

For the occasion, we have created a community discord that will allow us to exchange with you. There are only 3 of us working on the game so it is difficult for us to test all possible scenarios.

If you encounter any bugs, don't hesitate to let us know. We will fix it as soon as possible to make the experience perfect!

Regarding the early access, here is our RoadMap for the upcoming additions.

We also plan to add:

1 Wave Mode to quench your thirst for challenge. It will surely be implemented in the final release.

3 new languages for the interfaces: Chinese, Japanese, Russian

Good game,

CRVR3D