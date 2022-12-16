Update 1.50.1 is out to fix the launching problem

Hey everyone!
There was an issue in the previous update which made it so the game sometimes wouldn't launch - this issue should now be fixed. Please let us know if you're still seeing this problem!
We also fixed a few other things while we were at it.
Thanks!
1.50.1
- Added more shorthands for really large numbers.
- Items no longer roll enchants/stats that are exclusive to a class that isn't being played, ie no longer getting random Shadow Damage when not playing a Warlock or Ammo enchants when not playing Mechanist.
- Fixed some missing text in localizations.
- Fix for game not starting properly on Steam sometimes.
Changed files in this update