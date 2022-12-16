 Skip to content

Chronicon update for 16 December 2022

Update 1.50.1 is out to fix the launching problem

Hey everyone!

There was an issue in the previous update which made it so the game sometimes wouldn't launch - this issue should now be fixed. Please let us know if you're still seeing this problem!

We also fixed a few other things while we were at it.

Thanks!

1.50.1

  • Added more shorthands for really large numbers.
  • Items no longer roll enchants/stats that are exclusive to a class that isn't being played, ie no longer getting random Shadow Damage when not playing a Warlock or Ammo enchants when not playing Mechanist.
  • Fixed some missing text in localizations.
  • Fix for game not starting properly on Steam sometimes.

