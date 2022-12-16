Chronos Builder Update 1.0.3

**
Additions:
• New camera controls.
◦ Movement control with WASD by default as well as keyboard arrows.
◦ Camera bounds depending on grid size.
◦ Camera rotation over screen centre by default.
◦ Rotation with Q and E keys.
◦ Increased distance range on tabletop camera modes.
• New exclusive assets.
Fixes:
**
• Fixed Chronos button feature saving the map before transforming the map.
• Fixed switch structures feature of Chronos Button not working.
• Fixed Option menu softlocking after saving or closing in the main menu.
• Fixed duplicated maps sharing the same preview image.
• Fixed several load processes in order to reduce map load times.
• Fixed Power Box (Green) material not having any texture.
• Fixed some labels displayed wrong texts and missing the standard font.
• Fixed shadows not casting properly at the bottom of walls and other assets.
• Fixed terraform performance.
• Fixed taskbar showing while in the Chronos Button, Effects, Autobuilder, Camera and Terraform tools.
• Fixed minimum possible asset scale value.
• Fixed camera speed values applying even if the changes weren’t saved.
• Changed Terraforming tool commands.
• Fixed asset particles not scaling properly.
• Fixed translations on certain Terraform tooltips.
• Fixed translations on tutorial titles.
• Fixed taskbar showing while panning or rotating the camera.
• Fixed item previews showing while panning or rotating the camera.
Changed files in this update