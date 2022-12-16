Chronos Builder Update 1.0.3



**

Additions:



• New camera controls.

◦ Movement control with WASD by default as well as keyboard arrows.

◦ Camera bounds depending on grid size.

◦ Camera rotation over screen centre by default.

◦ Rotation with Q and E keys.

◦ Increased distance range on tabletop camera modes.

• New exclusive assets.



Fixes:

**

• Fixed Chronos button feature saving the map before transforming the map.

• Fixed switch structures feature of Chronos Button not working.

• Fixed Option menu softlocking after saving or closing in the main menu.

• Fixed duplicated maps sharing the same preview image.

• Fixed several load processes in order to reduce map load times.

• Fixed Power Box (Green) material not having any texture.

• Fixed some labels displayed wrong texts and missing the standard font.

• Fixed shadows not casting properly at the bottom of walls and other assets.

• Fixed terraform performance.

• Fixed taskbar showing while in the Chronos Button, Effects, Autobuilder, Camera and Terraform tools.

• Fixed minimum possible asset scale value.

• Fixed camera speed values applying even if the changes weren’t saved.

• Changed Terraforming tool commands.

• Fixed asset particles not scaling properly.

• Fixed translations on certain Terraform tooltips.

• Fixed translations on tutorial titles.

• Fixed taskbar showing while panning or rotating the camera.

• Fixed item previews showing while panning or rotating the camera.