Changelog #2022-12-16

Hey everyone!

A lot has been done in the past week! The main thing is transparency! You can now easily change an object's visibility to make things like windows or glasses!

Full changelog:

Features

Added transparency

Added the ability the rebind the default movement keys

Removed reset button and a bunch of anxiety that people would save an almost empty scene thinking it's a new one, while it's actually the original scene they reset

Starting or restarting the tutorial will no reset the camera's position

Build music, as well as dance is now randomized every time you switch between build mode and dance mode. I know, those 2 songs got annoying.

Added reset buttons for position, rotation, and scale

The game now saves/loads the last selected dance animation between savefiles and sessions

Fixes: