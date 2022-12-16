 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dance Assembly update for 16 December 2022

Changelog #2022-12-16

Share · View all patches · Build 10163600 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

A lot has been done in the past week! The main thing is transparency! You can now easily change an object's visibility to make things like windows or glasses!

Full changelog:

Features

  • Added transparency
  • Added the ability the rebind the default movement keys
  • Removed reset button and a bunch of anxiety that people would save an almost empty scene thinking it's a new one, while it's actually the original scene they reset
  • Starting or restarting the tutorial will no reset the camera's position
  • Build music, as well as dance is now randomized every time you switch between build mode and dance mode. I know, those 2 songs got annoying.
  • Added reset buttons for position, rotation, and scale
  • The game now saves/loads the last selected dance animation between savefiles and sessions

Fixes:

  • You can no longer use delete key 1 while dancing
  • You can no longer parent an object while dancing
  • You can no longer spawn in an object at the exact same time as pressing space to dance
  • Parenting from the hierarchy is no completely possible and no longer hides objects
  • You can no longer save, load, or start a new character while following the tutorial
  • You can no longer move, rotate, or scale objects while dancing by holding the left mouse button and pressing spacebar
  • Fixed rotation bugs caused by tiny numbers in the inputfields

Changed files in this update

Depot 1639181
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link