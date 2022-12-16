Changelog #2022-12-16

Hey everyone!
A lot has been done in the past week! The main thing is transparency! You can now easily change an object's visibility to make things like windows or glasses!
Full changelog:
Features
- Added transparency
- Added the ability the rebind the default movement keys
- Removed reset button and a bunch of anxiety that people would save an almost empty scene thinking it's a new one, while it's actually the original scene they reset
- Starting or restarting the tutorial will no reset the camera's position
- Build music, as well as dance is now randomized every time you switch between build mode and dance mode. I know, those 2 songs got annoying.
- Added reset buttons for position, rotation, and scale
- The game now saves/loads the last selected dance animation between savefiles and sessions
Fixes:
- You can no longer use delete key 1 while dancing
- You can no longer parent an object while dancing
- You can no longer spawn in an object at the exact same time as pressing space to dance
- Parenting from the hierarchy is no completely possible and no longer hides objects
- You can no longer save, load, or start a new character while following the tutorial
- You can no longer move, rotate, or scale objects while dancing by holding the left mouse button and pressing spacebar
- Fixed rotation bugs caused by tiny numbers in the inputfields
Changed files in this update