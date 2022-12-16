Hotfix Patch on Dec. 16

Howdy all,

We have released a hotfix patch. This brings in some tweaks and fixes. Next week we will do more and try to make the puzzles less difficult (There is a guide attached below, it's the temporary solution, and we'll continue to work on a solution). Below is the changelist:

Adjusted and Optimized

Adjusted the respawn of Almunimum scrap, Fiber Scrap and Advanced Mechanical Scrap in the Eufaula Salvage backyard

Adjusted Scorpion respawn chances

Reduces gem requirements for refining

Optimized the loading time when entering the main menu from the workshop, shop, or dungeon UI

Fixed:

Fixed Great Wall placement issues

Fixed an issue where game start notices were not displayed

Fixed an issue with Zeke's dialogue in French

Fixed an issue where the Refiner UI could not be closed

Fixed a freeze issue after sleeping in the quest The Goat

Fixed a black screen issue after the quest Install Telescope

Fixed graphical issues in mineral dungeons

Catch up with us around the web for more Sandrock information:

Subscribe to Youtube

Join our Discord

Sandrock Instagram

Sandrock Twitter

Sandrock Facebook

Sandrock Official Website