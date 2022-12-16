Hotfix Patch on Dec. 16

Howdy all,
We have released a hotfix patch. This brings in some tweaks and fixes. Next week we will do more and try to make the puzzles less difficult (There is a guide attached below, it's the temporary solution, and we'll continue to work on a solution). Below is the changelist:
Adjusted and Optimized
- Adjusted the respawn of Almunimum scrap, Fiber Scrap and Advanced Mechanical Scrap in the Eufaula Salvage backyard
- Adjusted Scorpion respawn chances
- Reduces gem requirements for refining
- Optimized the loading time when entering the main menu from the workshop, shop, or dungeon UI
Fixed:
- Fixed Great Wall placement issues
- Fixed an issue where game start notices were not displayed
- Fixed an issue with Zeke's dialogue in French
- Fixed an issue where the Refiner UI could not be closed
- Fixed a freeze issue after sleeping in the quest The Goat
- Fixed a black screen issue after the quest Install Telescope
- Fixed graphical issues in mineral dungeons
