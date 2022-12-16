 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

My Time at Sandrock update for 16 December 2022

Hotfix Patch on Dec. 16

Share · View all patches · Build 10163597 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Howdy all,

We have released a hotfix patch. This brings in some tweaks and fixes. Next week we will do more and try to make the puzzles less difficult (There is a guide attached below, it's the temporary solution, and we'll continue to work on a solution). Below is the changelist:

Adjusted and Optimized

  • Adjusted the respawn of Almunimum scrap, Fiber Scrap and Advanced Mechanical Scrap in the Eufaula Salvage backyard
  • Adjusted Scorpion respawn chances
  • Reduces gem requirements for refining
  • Optimized the loading time when entering the main menu from the workshop, shop, or dungeon UI

Fixed:

  • Fixed Great Wall placement issues
  • Fixed an issue where game start notices were not displayed
  • Fixed an issue with Zeke's dialogue in French
  • Fixed an issue where the Refiner UI could not be closed
  • Fixed a freeze issue after sleeping in the quest The Goat
  • Fixed a black screen issue after the quest Install Telescope
  • Fixed graphical issues in mineral dungeons

Catch up with us around the web for more Sandrock information:
Subscribe to Youtube
Join our Discord
Sandrock Instagram
Sandrock Twitter
Sandrock Facebook
Sandrock Official Website

Changed depots in multi_closed_test branch

View more data in app history for build 10163597
My Time at Sandrock Content Depot 1084601
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link