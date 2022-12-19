 Skip to content

Hokko Life update for 19 December 2022

Hokko Life - Hotfix

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Folks!

We've just put out a Hotfix for Hokko Life on Steam, which will address the following issues that have been reported by the community!

  • Fix for issues caused when saving and loading
  • Fix for freeze on dialogue caused by specific items in your backpack
  • Fix for freeze when accessing the My Designs tab when you have no custom designs
  • Fix for issues where the ticket machine shows no internet connection; it will now try and re-establish a connection when it’s used instead of just showing an error.
  • Fixed typo in the Mayor Merits screen
  • Fix for tournament fish being able to be caught anywhere during a tournament
  • Fix for stats relating to brush and piece pack unlocks being incorrect for players who unlocked packs before the Mayor Merit update

That's all for now, Residents!

As always, if you have any feedback, please feel free to let us know in our General Discussions or Report a Problem if you have any issues regarding the game itself!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/824000/Hokko_Life/

