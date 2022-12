Share · View all patches · Build 10163484 · Last edited 16 December 2022 – 16:09:31 UTC by Wendy

Dear Players,

We have fixed a bug, when level up to certain player levels, the EXP to Level Up numbers sometimes not display & calculated correctly.

The updated patch will be downloaded & run automatically before you play the game.

Thank you.

Best Regards,

-- Kruntazie Games --