Patch 0.8901

Hello dwellers,
Thank you for your continued feedback! We are back with a handful of improvements.
- UI: Added boost crystal animation when a card showcases its next boost level.
- UI: The block shield icon now turns into a broken shield if the hero was attacked.
- Performance: Reduced VRAM usage.
- Performance: Fixed various memory leaks.
- Performance: Memory optimization (-200MB System RAM usage)
- Fix: Sometimes in a multiple enemy encounter one of the enemies' targets could randomly change when their targeted hero died.
- Fix: Battle Shout on boost damage not increased by buffs.
- Fix: Succession attack mode not triggering attack card triggers.
- Fix: Succession and Spirit Gears were usable in their unboosted state.
- Fix: Toad dmg was increased by buffs.
- Balance: Strategize now pushes a card to the right then draws cards.
- VFX: Added extra lighting to certain enemies.
See you in the depths,
Balcony Softworks
Changed files in this update