Patch 0.8901

Build 10163447 · Last edited 16 December 2022 – 16:09:22 UTC

Hello dwellers,

Thank you for your continued feedback! We are back with a handful of improvements.

UI: Added boost crystal animation when a card showcases its next boost level.

UI: The block shield icon now turns into a broken shield if the hero was attacked.

Performance: Reduced VRAM usage.

Performance: Fixed various memory leaks.

Performance: Memory optimization (-200MB System RAM usage)

Fix: Sometimes in a multiple enemy encounter one of the enemies' targets could randomly change when their targeted hero died.

Fix: Battle Shout on boost damage not increased by buffs.

Fix: Succession attack mode not triggering attack card triggers.

Fix: Succession and Spirit Gears were usable in their unboosted state.

Fix: Toad dmg was increased by buffs.

Balance: Strategize now pushes a card to the right then draws cards.

VFX: Added extra lighting to certain enemies.

See you in the depths,

Balcony Softworks