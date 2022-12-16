 Skip to content

Deepest Chamber: Resurrection update for 16 December 2022

Patch 0.8901

Patch 0.8901

Build 10163447

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello dwellers,

Thank you for your continued feedback! We are back with a handful of improvements.

  • UI: Added boost crystal animation when a card showcases its next boost level.
  • UI: The block shield icon now turns into a broken shield if the hero was attacked.
  • Performance: Reduced VRAM usage.
  • Performance: Fixed various memory leaks.
  • Performance: Memory optimization (-200MB System RAM usage)
  • Fix: Sometimes in a multiple enemy encounter one of the enemies' targets could randomly change when their targeted hero died.
  • Fix: Battle Shout on boost damage not increased by buffs.
  • Fix: Succession attack mode not triggering attack card triggers.
  • Fix: Succession and Spirit Gears were usable in their unboosted state.
  • Fix: Toad dmg was increased by buffs.
  • Balance: Strategize now pushes a card to the right then draws cards.
  • VFX: Added extra lighting to certain enemies.

See you in the depths,
Balcony Softworks

