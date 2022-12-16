Patch 1.0.3

Hello, Whisky Peddlers!

We continue to work hard to improve Moonshine Inc. - all of that thanks to your still incoming reports.

Today, we've mainly focused on balancing the gameplay, however, more to that, we've got you some important fixes. Check out what's been improved.

PATCH NOTES:

Players can no longer place apparatus from Pause Menu

Now players are informed how they can add more ingredients to the shopping cart with a single click

Fixed various issues that made saves not functional

Now Players can continue the game after the End Game screen

Mastery Points are now correctly given to the player after loading a save file and creating an already-done recipe

Fixed some issues with performance

Now Players will receive the information why they failed the quest

Added new status for the workers and apparatuses

Now 400L/800L Fermentation apparatus require 400L/800L distillers

Fixed problems that caused workers to be stuck in working status while they were free

Now players are able to check the recipe weariness for Stash after the batch was sold

Fixed the issue with ingredient quantity not uploading properly

Players are now able to delete entries from the Archive list

Fixed animation for manual press

Gas fuel does not require unlocking in technology tree anymore

Fixed conditions in recreate not updating

Workers now receive experience after Recreating a batch

Let's stay in touch and report if you notice inaccuracies - we will continue fixing and adding other improvements to the game. We're currently working on another patch, with a few additional fixes.

Contact us on Discord, via the Bug reporting form or at [contact@klabater.com](contact@klabater.com) (subject: MOONSHINE INC SAVE).