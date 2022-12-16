 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Turmoil update for 16 December 2022

V 3.1.1 - Getting more players to participate in Multiplayer matches

Share · View all patches · Build 10163354 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear oil entrepreneurs,

Thank you for all the feedback on the multiplayer update! We will bring you a small update today to fix some issues with multiplayer matches that get stuck early in the game.

Unresponsive players get removed from the match in the first turn
When a player now leaves a match in the first turn without playing the level, they are no longer part of that running game to make room for another player. This way we want to reward participation and hopefully prevent more games from getting stuck.

Next to the issue above we fixed some problems with missing text in the localization of multiplayer.

Changed files in this update

Turmoil Depot Windows Depot 361282
  • Loading history…
Turmoil Depot Linux Depot 361283
  • Loading history…
Turmoil Depot Mac Depot 361284
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link