V 3.1.1 - Getting more players to participate in Multiplayer matches

Dear oil entrepreneurs,

Thank you for all the feedback on the multiplayer update! We will bring you a small update today to fix some issues with multiplayer matches that get stuck early in the game.

Unresponsive players get removed from the match in the first turn

When a player now leaves a match in the first turn without playing the level, they are no longer part of that running game to make room for another player. This way we want to reward participation and hopefully prevent more games from getting stuck.

Next to the issue above we fixed some problems with missing text in the localization of multiplayer.