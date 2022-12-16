Version 0.771.0.0

Hello Executives,

Today I've released a small patch to fix a few little issues.

The AI will no longer take control of a company if the server manages to reconnect.

Fixed the Gigantilator looking down all the time (not in a sad way, its actually a very happy robot).

Spy's mech pulsator now has knock back force and AoE damage.

Promotions are now correctly sent over multiplayer when reloading a game.

Can no longer use long range buildings without line of sight of the target.

Transport and mining ships now slow down to dock rather than zooming over.

Increased forbidden zone radius around resources.

Updated the description for Executon/CEO only upgrades.

Tweaked asteroid generation so that it doesn't appear inside the HQ asteroid.

Flipped around Majoran and Anoria icons in the map editor.

Mech factory has been made slightly bigger.

While this doesn't look like much since the last patch, I've been working on new content for the game such as the new smaller asteroids with things to find, capture and battle over which are coming along nicely.

Unfortunately due to the size change of the mech factory this might end up breaking some saves I'm afraid, I try not to make changes that do this but was a necessary change due to navigational issues and walkers not being able to exit correctly

I've had some people mention that they feel the AI is too strong, I suggest setting it to an easier difficulty before trying normal, I am quite proud of the fact that it doesn't cheat during gameplay so its only doing things that you can do too. all the difficulty settings do is change its reaction speeds and its starting resources, normal difficulty gives it the same resources as you for a balanced game.

Thank you again for your continued support and dont forget to join our Discord and report bugs in the game.

Cheers,

Rob