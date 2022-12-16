Update! [0.10] Dirt refinment, Roller & Control Hints
Added a Roller (Loader Category in store)
Balanced Dirt Capacity
Vehicle controls on screen
Player controls on screen
Grader Light alignment
Smoooth sunrise/sunset
Demo mode active hint
Crosshair fixed
Adjustments to the autodirt lock
Vehicle weight slightly changed
Production now eat all dirt directly
Changes in how machines cut dirt
Sleeping now sets time to 06 instead of 07
Explosives are now bought in bulk of 10
*Other small issues
Now the focus is to continue to improve the camera & continue optimization!
Best regards
Christian
Changed files in this update