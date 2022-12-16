Update! [0.10] Dirt refinment, Roller & Control Hints

Added a Roller (Loader Category in store)

Balanced Dirt Capacity

Vehicle controls on screen

Player controls on screen

Grader Light alignment

Smoooth sunrise/sunset

Demo mode active hint

Crosshair fixed

Adjustments to the autodirt lock

Vehicle weight slightly changed

Production now eat all dirt directly

Changes in how machines cut dirt

Sleeping now sets time to 06 instead of 07

Explosives are now bought in bulk of 10

*Other small issues

Now the focus is to continue to improve the camera & continue optimization!

Best regards

Christian