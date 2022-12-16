PAYDAY 2: Update 232.2 Changelog

Update size: 17.5MB

Check out the ongoing Holiday Event and its fabulous rewards here!

Fixed an exploit where players could claim perk deck reward before the community side job was finished.

Fixed an issue where one could receive unintentional weapon mods in drops.

Fixed a visual issue with the Car 4 & short barrels.

Fixed an issue where the Cassian ELITE Sight top-mounted sight was misaligned on AK.762.

Fixed an issue where the ordnance bag was deployed away from the players view.

Fixed a visual issue with the Izhma 12G shotgun & short barrels.

Fixed a visual issue on Mark 10 colors & scopes.

Fixed a visual issue where the North Star locked icon displayed "DLC" instead of "Achievement/Side job" lock.

Fixed a visual issue where the Platypus 70 using gadgets with 45 degree sights caused issues

Fixed an issue where a unintended stock option was available for the Locomotive 12G shotgun that caused visual issues.

Updates may be incompatible with the mods you may have installed. Even seemingly unrelated mods may cause unexpected issues. If you are experiencing any issues with the game; try removing any mods you may have installed and try again.

If you are having issues with an unmodded game you can try to verify the integrity of the game files. In the steam library; right click on PAYDAY 2. Select ""Properties"" from the menu. Under the tab ""LOCAL FILES"" select ""VERIFY INTEGRITY OF GAME FILES..."".

The process may take some time to finish.

OVERKILL_Tobias