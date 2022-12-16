V1.1 Notes

Fixed some bugs :

Trying to align the dog with the angle of the stairs caused more problems than solving some, so it's been removed.

Manga pages were unlocked from the beginning to see on the manga pages menu

Hint list debugged, it wasn't showing properly

And some minor bugs

Room Pew-Pew Zap-Zap Paf-Paf changed

In the first level, third room named “Pew-Pew Zap-Zap Paf-Paf” the robot part of the room has been removed, for bug and difficulty problems. So now the room is called “Pew-Pew Zap-Zap “

The space of the checkpoint before the room has been increased a bit, further back in the hallway to give more space for people to notice the checkpoint.

Localization edited

Changed some wording or placement of text localization

This Update is a minor one, I mostly worked on what's already in the game, trying to get feedback and work on it, the next update 1.2 will be bigger and add new stuff to the game (more sounds, more animation, more stats for data of section). It will be done by end of January because I will be away for the holidays.

If you have any feedback or commentary don't hesitate to contact me through one of my socials, have some good holidays 🙂