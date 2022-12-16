“May I already whop-whop-whop?” Contest

This build has not been seen in a public branch.



Who dreams of being a pilot? In the last Crossout update, "Off We Go!" brawl was added. If you wanna participate in it you need to assemble a real "armored aircraft"! What kind of "armored aircraft" have you built? Post a screenshot how you play in the brawl, and we'll choose ** random winners. We'll give them 3 days of premium subscription and a "Mortis" portrait.

Terms:

Make a screenshot in “Off We Go!” brawl.

Post it on Steam, indicating the game nickname and tag OWG

The guide on how to take and upload your screenshot on Steam can be found here Send it until 18.12.2022, 09:00 GMT.

