“May I already whop-whop-whop?” Contest

Who dreams of being a pilot? In the last Crossout update, "Off We Go!" brawl was added. If you wanna participate in it you need to assemble a real "armored aircraft"! What kind of "armored aircraft" have you built? Post a screenshot how you play in the brawl, and we'll choose ** random winners. We'll give them 3 days of premium subscription and a "Mortis" portrait.
Terms:
- Make a screenshot in “Off We Go!” brawl.
- Post it on Steam, indicating the game nickname and tag OWG
The guide on how to take and upload your screenshot on Steam can be found here
- Send it until 18.12.2022, 09:00 GMT.
