 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Crossout update for 16 December 2022

“May I already whop-whop-whop?” Contest

Share · View all patches · Build 10163001 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.


Who dreams of being a pilot? In the last Crossout update, "Off We Go!" brawl was added. If you wanna participate in it you need to assemble a real "armored aircraft"! What kind of "armored aircraft" have you built? Post a screenshot how you play in the brawl, and we'll choose ** random winners. We'll give them 3 days of premium subscription and a "Mortis" portrait.

Terms:
  • Make a screenshot in “Off We Go!” brawl.
  • Post it on Steam, indicating the game nickname and tag OWG
    The guide on how to take and upload your screenshot on Steam can be found here
  • Send it until 18.12.2022, 09:00 GMT.

For more information on Crossout, follow these channels:

Changed depots in staging branch

View more data in app history for build 10163001
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link