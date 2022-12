Share · View all patches · Build 10162860 · Last edited 16 December 2022 – 13:46:13 UTC by Wendy

The longer scenario is now the default and the shorter scenarios will be the secret routes.

The content of the stores has been redesigned so that every shops offers unique and interesting items.

The difficulty curve has been improved.

Don’t hesitate to restart your backup to take full advantage of all these changes!