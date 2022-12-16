Patch 0.7.6.0 - Boats, boss and upcoming name change!

This patch adds/changes the following:
- A new boss, Dread knight, which can attack settlements after they have exists for roughly a year.
- Boats! Travel oceans and lakes with two different types of boats: smalls skiffs for two people or larger sailboats for five people.
- Research related to building boats.
- Arrows and bolts will bounce when blocked or deflected.
- Projectiles missing or being dogded will keep travelling and possible hitting other targets. This means friendly targets can get caught in cross fire.
- Skeletons now throw their head when nearing targets, making them a little more challening and unique.
- Adds red X:s to the menus to bring attention on how to deleted worlds and/or retire factions.
- You can now build ladders and stairs directly over other ladders/stairs.
This patch fixes to following:
- Overall improvements to AI, both attackers, fleers and villagers. (I was not able to completey overall the work system in time for this patch, but I have made progress and hopefully it will be less prone to bugs now)
- Many bugs related to caravans have been fixed, just to mention a few: travellers losing loyality for no reason, people getting cloned, crashes removed, caravans not updating members skills and gears, etc.
- Villagers will actually socialize. (Since some patches back they almost never socialized, which I am very sorry about, so this patch restores their normal social behavior)
- Villagers will prioritize eating over sleeping, meaning they will not insist on going to bed when starving.
- Villagers will find their beds betters.
- Fixes a few issue related to healing and allies not helping bleeding villagers.
- When gathering resources for buildings, villagers will take into account the distance to the building location, not only the pick the relevant resources closest to themselves.
I wanted to add more to this patch, like jungle animals and jungle ambient sounds, but that will have to wait a little while!
Now, regarding the name change:
TLDR: Most likely the game title will be changed to Grim Realms,
Longer version: I will see if it is possible to change the name of the game. I made a quick poll in the discord channel and most people really agreed on this, including myself. I have recieved lots of feedback and several complaints that this game is too different to be considered a sequel, and perphaps that is correct. Personally I really like when sequels are different, but I have to admit this game is very different in the way it feels and plays. I never meant to mislead anyone with the title, but after much consideration I will try to get the name changed, which hopefully is for the best. I am not sure how Steam will react to my request and I am not sure exactly when I will send it, since re-designing all the logos and the Steam-page will take a while, so perhaps the new title will appear after early next year.
That is it for now! As always: a billion thanks for the feedback, bug reporting and all the kind and encouraging words - It means the world to me! And sorry for all the bugs! Please keep the feedback coming so I can improve the game even more!
Should this patch cause unforseen issues - I stand very ready for hot fixes!
Best wishes and all the love! <3
//Mattias
PS: The holidays are coming up and in case this is last patch for a few weeks: MERRY CHRISTMAS! <3
