Patch 0.7.6.0 - Boats, boss and upcoming name change!

This patch adds/changes the following:

A new boss, Dread knight, which can attack settlements after they have exists for roughly a year.

Boats! Travel oceans and lakes with two different types of boats: smalls skiffs for two people or larger sailboats for five people.

Research related to building boats.

Arrows and bolts will bounce when blocked or deflected.

Projectiles missing or being dogded will keep travelling and possible hitting other targets. This means friendly targets can get caught in cross fire.

Skeletons now throw their head when nearing targets, making them a little more challening and unique.

Adds red X:s to the menus to bring attention on how to deleted worlds and/or retire factions.

You can now build ladders and stairs directly over other ladders/stairs.

This patch fixes to following:

Overall improvements to AI, both attackers, fleers and villagers. (I was not able to completey overall the work system in time for this patch, but I have made progress and hopefully it will be less prone to bugs now)

Many bugs related to caravans have been fixed, just to mention a few: travellers losing loyality for no reason, people getting cloned, crashes removed, caravans not updating members skills and gears, etc.

Villagers will actually socialize . (Since some patches back they almost never socialized, which I am very sorry about, so this patch restores their normal social behavior)

. (Since some patches back they almost never socialized, which I am very sorry about, so this patch restores their normal social behavior) Villagers will prioritize eating over sleeping , meaning they will not insist on going to bed when starving.

, meaning they will not insist on going to bed when starving. Villagers will find their beds betters.

Fixes a few issue related to healing and allies not helping bleeding villagers.

When gathering resources for buildings, villagers will take into account the distance to the building location, not only the pick the relevant resources closest to themselves.

I wanted to add more to this patch, like jungle animals and jungle ambient sounds, but that will have to wait a little while!

Now, regarding the name change:

TLDR: Most likely the game title will be changed to Grim Realms,

Longer version: I will see if it is possible to change the name of the game. I made a quick poll in the discord channel and most people really agreed on this, including myself. I have recieved lots of feedback and several complaints that this game is too different to be considered a sequel, and perphaps that is correct. Personally I really like when sequels are different, but I have to admit this game is very different in the way it feels and plays. I never meant to mislead anyone with the title, but after much consideration I will try to get the name changed, which hopefully is for the best. I am not sure how Steam will react to my request and I am not sure exactly when I will send it, since re-designing all the logos and the Steam-page will take a while, so perhaps the new title will appear after early next year.

That is it for now! As always: a billion thanks for the feedback, bug reporting and all the kind and encouraging words - It means the world to me! And sorry for all the bugs! Please keep the feedback coming so I can improve the game even more!

Should this patch cause unforseen issues - I stand very ready for hot fixes!

Best wishes and all the love! <3

//Mattias

PS: The holidays are coming up and in case this is last patch for a few weeks: MERRY CHRISTMAS! <3