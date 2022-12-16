 Skip to content

EZ2ON REBOOT : R update for 16 December 2022

Regarding the ongoing connection issue

While the update has been successfully deployed, the server bottleneck persists. Please bear with us while we are working on the fix.

We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused.

Thanks.

