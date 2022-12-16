Regarding the ongoing connection issue

While the update has been successfully deployed, the server bottleneck persists. Please bear with us while we are working on the fix.
We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused.
Thanks.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
While the update has been successfully deployed, the server bottleneck persists. Please bear with us while we are working on the fix.
We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused.
Thanks.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update