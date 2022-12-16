Patch v1.36: Fixes and Balance Changes

Hi everyone!

Here's a new patch that fixes a few bugs and crashes that were reported to us! As usual thanks to everyone who reports these, it really helps a lot!

Here's the complete changelog:

[BALANCE] Heir status is now preserved after promotion.

[BALANCE] Iron Maiden now deactivate if there's only queens on the board.

[BALANCE] Guillotine and Iron Maiden are not excluding each others anymore.

[FIX] Fixed a crash bug involving Kingly Alms and Black mist

[FIX] Healer won't heal cannonball anymore

[FIX] It's no longer possible to jump over knighmares with taunting hop.

[FIX] Fixed a bug where you can over-reload your gun if moving too fast after reload

[FIX] Fixed a bug preventing the use of unjust decree if moving too fast after reload

[FIX] Healers can no longer heal boss over max hp

[FIX] Game won't freeze when secret heir, last guardian and king are killed with the same shot.

[FIX] Philanthropy extra turn now work even if grenade fall off the board or in the moat.

[LANG] Wording for iron effect : can't die -> can't take damage

[LANG] Fixed Ukrainian plurals in descriptions

[LANG] Now correctly replacing the $leader tag in disruption descriptions

[ACHIEVEMENTS] Theocracy replaced with sanctity in the RELIGION achievement

That's it for now! We're slowing down the rate of patches to focus on other games for now, but we'll be back to give Shotgun King some more love soon enough, rest assured. :)

Have a nice weekend! Long live the Shotgun King!

-PUNKCAKE Délicieux 🥞