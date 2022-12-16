INCOMER - Public Release 1.0

Release 1.0 is live, along with the first public release of INCOMER. Thank you for everyone who took part in the playtest.

Most of the updates were done in the playtest branch previously, so this update is fairly small in comparison. Here's a rundown of everything that's in the Live update:

C H A N G E S

• Grenades have been temporarily removed

• You can no longer pause the game while using a vending machine

• You can no longer buy health from a vending machine when you’re already at max health

• The knife attack distance has been massively reduced

• Moved some computer set pieces in level 1 to make them easier to walk around

• The notification area has been resized and recoloured

• The amount of collected credits is now shown on the top bar

• The amount of starting ammo has been increased

• The game now pauses and mutes when you alt-tab out of the game

• You can now press enter to restart on the death screen

F I X E S

• The ‘Continue’ button the Level 1 briefing screen now displays correctly, as per the other briefing screens

• Fixed issue where pressing escape mutes the game, but does not bring up the options screen

• Fixed issue where pressing escape would fire the weapon

• Fixed issue where lights were causing sprites to show outline boundaries of their graphical area

• Fixed issue where the Restart button wasn’t always triggering when clicked

• Fixed graphical issue on the Level 1 briefing screen related to lighting

Following launch, I will be taking a few days to watch and listen to feedback. I expect one additional update before Christmas to address any immediate issues, with a second before end of the year.

Although INCOMER launches as a complete title, development and support will continue into 2023, to continuously improve the game and add additional features beyond launch. Any and all feedback in that time is appreciated, and will be added to the list of updates for consideration.

Thank you!