Patch 1.0.2.2 - Bug Fixes and Future Plans

Hello Administrators!

Patch - 1.0.2.2 is live!

Both the Bulwark and Kasedo teams will soon be winding down for Christmas and as such, this will be the last patch of the year.

We have been processing all the appreciated feedback we have received so far. This has informed some of our next steps for 2023 - here’s a look ahead to the start of the new year and the areas we will be focusing on:

Continued Balancing - We feel passionately about continuing to refine and update IXION’s balancing to bring you the best experience possible.

UI improvements - There are some areas of the UI we would like to review and improve, to ensure player understanding and enjoyment.

Accessibility Options - We would like to add further accessibility options to support IXION’s players.

Difficulty Options - The big one. IXION is intended to be a challenging game. We are looking at implementing a range of options and/or sliders to influence the game’s systems and difficulty. It is too early to detail how this will look, but we will provide optional presets alongside this - to identify the intended experience, to provide an option for a (very) hard mode, and to allow the player to focus on, and enjoy, the game’s story.

We are a small team, but a passionate one. The reception to the game has been overwhelming in the best way possible. Please allow us the time to continue to respond to, and address, the items being raised by our wonderful community.

We look forward to the new year, and the future of IXION.

Changelog - 1.0.2.2

19/12/2022

Balancing:

Stability:

The stability debuff from stored cryonic pods has been updated - you will now get -1 in a Sector that is storing more cryonic pods than the total active population of the Sector, rather than the previous station-wide debuff of -1 per group of 250 stored cryonic pods.

Internal events:

The ‘Sector Growth’ internal event now triggers slightly later in gameplay.

Chapter 1:

Increased the worker to non-worker ratio of cryonic pods in Chapter 1.

Tutorials:

Updated resource transfer tutorial

Updated cryonics center tutorial

Added details to weather tutorial

Added details to requests tutorial

Added details to Sectors tutorial

Added details to workplace safety tutorial

Added details to Starvation tutorial

Fixes:

Critical path:

Fix to an issue where a game over event could supersede an ending cutscene

Fixed an issue with an end game objective getting stuck at 99%

Fixed an issue where saving and loading during Edden dialogue broke a Chapter 4 mechanic

Fixed an issue where Chapter 4 objectives would not progress correctly

Accidents:

Fixed a bug where accidents were being triggered at the same time in different Sectors sharing the same Overwork level.

Fixed a bug where accidents were being triggered instantly linked to the player switching buildings back on manually.

Visual:

Fixed an issue where a Science Ship icon could appear over a planet arrival cutscene

Fixed an issue with how textures would appear during Train Station construction

Fixed issues with visuals during auxiliary ship construction

Cutscenes:

Fixed an issue where cutscene audio could continue to play while in settings menu

Fixed an issue where the player was unable to use the pause menu during VOHLE exit cutscenes

Fixed an issue where cutscenes were automatically being skipped

Set the Space bar as the button to skip cutscenes

Pathing:

Fixed a number of pathing issues, where roads were not being correctly recognised

Saves:

Fix to issue where erasing old save did not erase ‘restart chapter’ save

Fix to issue where ‘restart chapter’ was taking players back to incorrect chapter start

Fixed a number of issues with saves, save corruption and infinite loading

Achievements:

Achievements should now function correctly

Localisation:

Fixes to a number of UI elements where localized texts would overlap fields

Mining Ships:

Tier 3 Mining Ships should now have the correct extraction rate

Other fixes:

Fix to Alternative life center’s stability modifier not correctly disappearing on deconstruction

Exo-fighting Dome stability bonus should now function correctly (with Train Stations)

Exo-fighting Dome tech upgrades should now correctly apply

Fixes to Population specialization not functioning correctly with upgraded Mess Hall

Fixes to a number of starvation issues (we do want to look further into starvation, its systems, and its associated UI)

Fix where auxiliary ships that had been previously dismantled were still returning for maintenance (spooky)

Further GPU optimization

Fixed issue where if a ship assigned to be dismantled was destroyed on its return journey to the Tiqqun, it could prevent the Docking Bay from functioning

Cryonic pods should now spawn correctly on the Chapter 4 event ‘Wrecks – Remnants’

Fix to issue where canceling a building’s destruction could remove UI elements

Fix to issue where EVA airlock wouldn’t deconstruct if mid-repair

Fixes to certain areas of text displaying code instead of ship names

Fix to ‘set decree’ objective having incorrect time limits

Fix to ‘Pulsar - The monster's awakening’ event incorrectly displaying 'technology: {0}'

Fixed an issue where powering off a Docking Bay mid maintenance broke some UI elements

Fixed an issue with game movement freezing (related to EKP movement)

Mushroom Wall building description should now be correct

Fixed an issue where Blackouts occurred despite charged batteries being present

Gateway electronics cost reduction upgrade should now work correctly

Fixed an issue where loading an autosave of a fail-state would make Edden dialogue non dismissible

Tech tree tier unlocking should now account for critical path techs as well