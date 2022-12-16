Patch 0.0.1al (Alpha) for Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader is available now! Be aware of spoilers:

UI:

[spoiler]Some of the icons have been changed[/spoiler];

[spoiler]The chance of a successful skill check was displaying incorrectly in the tooltip - fixed[/spoiler].

Quests:

[spoiler]Janus governor will no longer appear in combat if the player was able to convince her to switch back to the Loyalist side[/spoiler].

Visual:

[spoiler]The cutscene on the bridge of the voidship has been fixed. It's no longer freezing, if the player immediately goes to the bridge from the Janus or Kiava Gamma system map[/spoiler].

Misc:

[spoiler]The dialogue with Bastian Chorda could be repeated - fixed[/spoiler].

If you are not participating in the Alpha right now, you can still join, if you purchased a Developer's Digital Pack or Collector's Edition at https://roguetrader.owlcat.games/. You Steam code to activate Alpha will be available in your account, in Digital Dowload tab.