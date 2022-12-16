v1.03: New UI & Minor Bug Fixes

Dear players,

Thank you for playing Plastris! I'm surprised to see that it's one of my most popular Steam releases (out of the 9 games I uploaded here so far), and I'd like to repay you for your support.

I returned to Plastris to release a small, but handy update. It addresses one of the game's biggest issues (players not knowing what to do when they first launch the game) and fixes a few minor bugs.

New stuff:

Added 2 new UI elements which show what "plus" and "minus" shapes are available to you on the current level.

Changes:

Upon returning to menu, you'll now see the level selection page that contains your last played level (useful for clearing skipped levels).

Fixed bugs:

Cursor is now always properly changing when hovering over UI elements.

Environment (crystal cave/desert/winter) no longer "forgets" to change to a different one after a few levels.

Each environment now has the intended saturation & contrast settings.

I hope you'll enjoy these changes. Happy holidays! :)

Yours sincerely,

Ivan (Khud0)