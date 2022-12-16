v1.03: New UI & Minor Bug Fixes

Dear players,
Thank you for playing Plastris! I'm surprised to see that it's one of my most popular Steam releases (out of the 9 games I uploaded here so far), and I'd like to repay you for your support.
I returned to Plastris to release a small, but handy update. It addresses one of the game's biggest issues (players not knowing what to do when they first launch the game) and fixes a few minor bugs.
New stuff:
- Added 2 new UI elements which show what "plus" and "minus" shapes are available to you on the current level.
Changes:
- Upon returning to menu, you'll now see the level selection page that contains your last played level (useful for clearing skipped levels).
Fixed bugs:
- Cursor is now always properly changing when hovering over UI elements.
- Environment (crystal cave/desert/winter) no longer "forgets" to change to a different one after a few levels.
- Each environment now has the intended saturation & contrast settings.
I hope you'll enjoy these changes. Happy holidays! :)
Yours sincerely,
Ivan (Khud0)
Changed files in this update