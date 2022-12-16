-fixed bug when coming back to the wedding room
-no longer get stuck or have to reset save file if you fall in cave trap a 2nd time
-fixed "Niko" collision
-all Pebbles found dialogue no longer replays when you return from the maze
-guard in front of castle no longer stays in front of door when you come back to the garden
Seal World update for 16 December 2022
Snow Map - bug fix patch 1
