 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Seal World update for 16 December 2022

Snow Map - bug fix patch 1

Share · View all patches · Build 10162444 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-fixed bug when coming back to the wedding room
-no longer get stuck or have to reset save file if you fall in cave trap a 2nd time
-fixed "Niko" collision
-all Pebbles found dialogue no longer replays when you return from the maze
-guard in front of castle no longer stays in front of door when you come back to the garden

Changed files in this update

Seal World Windows Depot 1684411
  • Loading history…
Seal World Mac Depot 1684412
  • Loading history…
Seal World Linux Depot 1684413
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link