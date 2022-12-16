DD#100 Floor of Religion Part 1

Rejoice, my fellow believers! For we have reached the 100th DD this week.

And through our faith, the kingdom comes... to the Floor of Religion in the Grand Library. :P

Right, that's what most of the content update happens.

As the library is distorted and corrupted, we can see the disturbing scenes on this floor. Our adventurers are welcomed by the Spawns of Flying Spaghetti Monster!



Some consider their existence as blasphemy. Some worship them as gods.



It's absolutely up to you to decide whether you want to worship them or slay them.

I mean, in case you are really hungry, you may get some raw noodles from them that you can then use to cook some ramen or fried noodles. :)

But, the temptation of hunger, the sin of gluttony is merely the first obstacle you will need to overcome on this floor. Let's move forward to see something more horrible. Here come the nuns tormented by demonic power that turned into twisted monsters.



Once they were faithful. now they speak the words of desperation, agony, and profanities with their crosses upside down, they want to share their pain of losing faith with you one way or another.

Meanwhile, some of your allies are unfortunately not available as they belong to different organizations hostile to each other, locking them down in a stalemate right outside the teleport circle that leads to the Floor of Religion.



Staring contest adds dignity to what would otherwise be a vulgar brawl. :)

That's a chaotic start of our story on this floor. But, we also got something more this week.

Such as:

1, The graphics assets for the security officer at the start of the game have been improved.



Unfortunately, she didn't live very long during the development of the story. But, on the good side, you can now use her updated appearance for your main character or your mercenaries.

2, The game now has very basic support for Steam Remote play on mobile devices via Steam Link.



Now it's possible to play the game when laying down.

There are 2 confirm keys on the UI, and both offer similar functionalities.

The one on the left is just for better fire control of your guns in case you want to use your right hand to aim the targets.

3, More enemies now have their initial faith set up.

4, A lot of optimization that you may not want to hear all the technical details. :)

5, More furniture and food recipes.

6, The power to condemn anyone you don't like so that they will be considered wicked by unspeakable cosmetic power. And you can then use items such as Holy Water and Holy Handgrenade to damage them as if they are really bad people. (Well, we know you are pious as the spell costs devotion to cast. So, we believe whoever you just denounced must be evil. :D)

That's for this week. I think the game will automatically switch to Christmas mode next week, depending on your local system time. Don't forget to grab your Christmas hats. :)

Today's changelog:

############Content#################

[Phoenician]Added another a bit more ruthless Phoenician character in "This is a Bar" to provide local mercenary service so that you no longer need to go all the way to Egypt to swap your mercenaries.

[Furniture]Added a new altar variation that you can purchase from the random furniture vendors in the Commodity Market of Liu