Predecessor: Hotfix v0.2.1 is live!

Hotfix 0.2.1 is now live and addresses a few issues that came with yesterday's update. We've also seen that some players are concerned about our newly introduced ban scaling, so we are slightly adjusting it and will monitor the changes closely.

Predecessor: Hotfix v0.2.1

BUG FIXES

Fixed a bug where the center kill feed would show numbers instead of player-names

Fixed a bug where Gadget's Seek And Destroy [RMB] decal had the incorrect team colour

Fixed a rare bug that could cause the Server to crash

Fixed a bug where Feng Mao's movement speed was increasing above its intended value

Fixed a bug where Custom Matchmaking without a code would show an incorrect error

Fixed a bug where Howitzer's abilities were incorrectly triggering Mutilator's passive Mutilate multiple times

Penalties for AFKing or Dodging Draft were incorrectly using player data from previous game versions. This has been fixed; incorrect bans have now been removed and future penalties will now only be calculated using data from V0.2.1 onwards

BAN ADJUSTMENTS

The penalty scaling for AFK/Draft Dodging has been adjusted to be less punishing.

1st penalty results in a 30 seconds ban

2nd penalty results in a 5 minute ban

3rd penalty results in a 15 minute ban

4th penalty results in a 30 minute ban

5th penalty results in a 30 minute ban

6th penalty results in a 30 minute ban

7th penalty results in a 1 hour ban

8th penalty results in a 1 hour ban

9th penalty results in a 1 hour ban

10th penalty results in a 12 hour ban

11th penalty and onwards results in a 24 hour ban

We will continue to monitor this ban system and adjust accordingly