Forrader Hero Content Update #3 (v.0.4 – Early Access)

New Content Update #3. This update is a part of the current roadmap of updates during the Early access state.
Disclaimer: This is probably the last update before leaving the early access state. Stay tuned for the news of the full release! I am hoping for a mid-January release.
New Content update:
- new mode: ‘Final Judgement’ Mode
- ‘Final Judgement’ Mode is a special mode that will put to the test your knowledge of heroes’ strengths and enemies’ vulnerabilities.
This mode will judge your gameplay knowledge: the more you play, the more advantage you will have to complete this mode. Knowledge is power, use it well!
- improvements & bug fixes
![](https://i.imgur.com/Gw5n7DD.gif)
Thanks, everyone for your attention! Stay tuned and stay safe!
