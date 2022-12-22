 Skip to content

Forrader Hero update for 22 December 2022

Forrader Hero Content Update #3 (v.0.4 – Early Access)

Build 10162138

Patchnotes via Steam Community
New Content Update #3. This update is a part of the current roadmap of updates during the Early access state.

Disclaimer: This is probably the last update before leaving the early access state. Stay tuned for the news of the full release! I am hoping for a mid-January release.

New Content update:
  • new mode: ‘Final Judgement’ Mode
  • ‘Final Judgement’ Mode is a special mode that will put to the test your knowledge of heroes’ strengths and enemies’ vulnerabilities.
    This mode will judge your gameplay knowledge: the more you play, the more advantage you will have to complete this mode. Knowledge is power, use it well!
  • improvements & bug fixes 
![](https://i.imgur.com/Gw5n7DD.gif)

Thanks, everyone for your attention! Stay tuned and stay safe!

