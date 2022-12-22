Forrader Hero Content Update #3 (v.0.4 – Early Access)

Share · View all patches · Build 10162138 · Last edited 22 December 2022 – 15:09:35 UTC by Wendy

Disclaimer: This is probably the last update before leaving the early access state. Stay tuned for the news of the full release! I am hoping for a mid-January release.

new mode: ‘Final Judgement’ Mode

‘Final Judgement’ Mode is a special mode that will put to the test your knowledge of heroes’ strengths and enemies’ vulnerabilities.

This mode will judge your gameplay knowledge: the more you play, the more advantage you will have to complete this mode. Knowledge is power, use it well!

is a special mode that will put to the test your knowledge of heroes’ strengths and enemies’ vulnerabilities. This mode will judge your gameplay knowledge: the more you play, the more advantage you will have to complete this mode. Knowledge is power, use it well! improvements & bug fixes

![](https://i.imgur.com/Gw5n7DD.gif)

Thanks, everyone for your attention! Stay tuned and stay safe!