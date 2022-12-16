Winter Vroom mini-event!

The game has been updated with a minor content and gameplay update: Featuring Winter Vroom!

Winter Vroom

It is winter in the northern hemisphere and in the world of Super Gosu Cars that means that Winter Vroom is here! This cosmetic mini-event replaces certain objects in the game with more festive counterparts.

Winter Vroom will run from today (December 16) until January 13 next year; because is it not said that 20 days after t' Eve is when Winter Vroom takes leave?

Patch notes 2022-12-16

Winter Vroom

All haybales in the game have been replaced with Winter Vroom Gifts.

All item boxes in the game have been replaced with Winter Vroom Globe Ornaments.

Applicable trees along the tracks have been clad with Winter Vroom decorations in a suitably modest Winter Vroom fashion.

Falling snow has been added to tracks Snowy Hills and Late Autumn.

The Title Screen has been decked out in Winter Vroom spirit.

If Winter Vroom is not for you feel free to disable it in the options menu under "System".

General gameplay

Base drifting stat for all vehicles has been slightly increased.

Base steering stat for all vehicles has been slightly increased.

Slightly reduced vehicle top speed and nitro power in One Star tier races.

Menus

Added an option to toggle Event Cosmetics ON/OFF in the Options menu under System.

Vehicles

Mr. Threads, Big Heave, Traktor and Iron Pickup have had their off-road performance slightly nerfed.

Formula-99 has had its off-road performance slightly buffed.

Tracks

Boost City: Removed an incredibly frustrating forgotten invisible oil spill at the center of the track.

Snowy Hills: Adjusted intro cinematic.

Items

Sentient Goop: Pursuit speed of sentient goop puddles now scales with the selected Speed Tier making them slightly harder to outrun at higher tiers.

Bug fixes

Fixed an issue where vehicles would sometimes end up driving submerged in the ground after initiating a drift in mid-air after leaving a directed boost ramp.

Fixed an issue where certain text on the start screen would not re-translate properly after changing the game language.

Technical stuff

The investigation into Steam Input for better controller/gamepad support is ongoing. Hopefully if all goes well you can look forward to an update early next year.

Keep in mind that the game is still in development and bugs and other oddities may be present.

If you encounter anything you don't like (or do like) please let me know!

Steam: https://steamcommunity.com/app/1912560/discussions/

Discord: https://discord.gg/hHKGxM6WDf

Twitter: https://twitter.com/CodebornGames

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@CodebornGames

Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/codeborn

Enjoy the update and speedy Winter Vroom to you all!

Love,

The Developer