This update, most prominently, features a complete rework of the networking for the player characters in the game. Penguin Heist's #1 issue in multiplayer has been the amount of experienced lag amongst clients. So we have spent the last week reworking the networking to begin a journey to eliminate that experienced lag.

This networking overhaul focuses primarily on player character movement and interactions (read: grabbing) physics-based objects.

The improved movement will make using jetpacks, sliding, and just moving in general feel almost like you are playing in Singleplayer mode.

The improved physics will help with the carrying of heist objects and significantly improve the experience in modes such as Pizza Panic.

Player character network overhaul

Fixed heist objects disappearing on low graphics modes (such as the key in Research Station)

Fixed an invisible wall that appeared in the temple in The Nile

Fixed multiple rock and tree colliders not working correctly in Dark Castle

Improved performance for all levels by optimizing the ragdoll physics simulation

Improved enemy state synchronization

Changed multiple sound effects, primarily for sword-based weapons

Decreased likelihood of your penguin getting stuck on objects, such as ramps

In other news, That Fish is hard at work doing the soundtrack for the game and we are going to be balancing the audio levels for the music, as well as expand the audio controls. Furthermore we are in the works of implementing the long-awaited Post Office which will be bringing in 20+ new items to the game. Stay tuned for that!