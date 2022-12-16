 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Onigiri update for 16 December 2022

221216 Patch Note

Share · View all patches · Build 10162087 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Temporary action has been taken to address a problem that is preventing login achievements from being achieved if the user is unable to log in successfully.

Please see [12/16 Emergency Maintenance Notice] for the detail.

Changed files in this update

OnigiriUS Depot 290471
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link