Build 10161812 · Last edited 16 December 2022 – 11:47:32 UTC by Wendy

The update has added the following features:

English version of the script. (all 4 chapters & the One-on-one communication mode)

-Bug fixed

-Easter eggs added in the One-on-one communication mode

You can approach the One-on-one communication mode by clicking the logo button on the main title screen.

Thank you for following up on our content, Merry Xmas!