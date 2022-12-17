 Skip to content

Turbo Sliders Unlimited update for 17 December 2022

Update Notes for v0.86.3

Build 10161810

Patchnotes via Steam Community

(This is a client-only update - v0.86 is still the latest server version and compatible with this.)

  • Added new experimental built-in spectator camera modes:

    • Shift+5: Trackside camera changing position automatically (controlled by camera setting Trackside Camera Interval, tune with numpad 7, 1, 8 and 2)
    • Shift+6: Trackside camera that smoothly changes positions
    • Shift+7: Smoothed movable camera that also looks at the target and keeps it within the wanted distance (tunable with numpad 7 and 1)
    • Shift+8: Smoothed freely movable camera that also looks at target
    • Shift+9: Smoothed free camera

  • In-game free look (e.g. in built-in camera mode 9 and Shift+9) is now smoothed by the Smoothing setting (adjustable with numpad + and -)

  • The default screen mode is now non-exclusive fullscreen (exclusive causes issues for some, especially with Alt+Tab, but you can re-enable it if you want)

  • Added settings in Graphics/Nature to be able to adjust tree detail and LOD levels

  • Reduced the default tree detail level to help with performance issues in levels with lots of trees

  • The default button in various settings windows now also has the option to only reset the values in the currently expanded folders

  • Fixed player marker texts sometimes looking twitchy or jumpy when playing recordings (and using Tab twice to see them)

  • Test spawning button in the level editor now works in sumo and soccer levels, too (using the start positions)

  • Less lag when opening the level selector with lots of possible levels

  • Added experimental support for Vulkan and DX12 instead of DX11 - to enable, use command line parameter -force-vulkan or -force-d3d12

  • Minor layout changes and fixes in stats and chart windows

  • Miscellaneous other minor fixes and improvements

Changed files in this update

