Update Notes for v0.86.3

(This is a client-only update - v0.86 is still the latest server version and compatible with this.)
-
Added new experimental built-in spectator camera modes:
- Shift+5: Trackside camera changing position automatically (controlled by camera setting Trackside Camera Interval, tune with numpad 7, 1, 8 and 2)
- Shift+6: Trackside camera that smoothly changes positions
- Shift+7: Smoothed movable camera that also looks at the target and keeps it within the wanted distance (tunable with numpad 7 and 1)
- Shift+8: Smoothed freely movable camera that also looks at target
- Shift+9: Smoothed free camera
-
In-game free look (e.g. in built-in camera mode 9 and Shift+9) is now smoothed by the Smoothing setting (adjustable with numpad + and -)
-
The default screen mode is now non-exclusive fullscreen (exclusive causes issues for some, especially with Alt+Tab, but you can re-enable it if you want)
-
Added settings in Graphics/Nature to be able to adjust tree detail and LOD levels
-
Reduced the default tree detail level to help with performance issues in levels with lots of trees
-
The default button in various settings windows now also has the option to only reset the values in the currently expanded folders
-
Fixed player marker texts sometimes looking twitchy or jumpy when playing recordings (and using Tab twice to see them)
-
Test spawning button in the level editor now works in sumo and soccer levels, too (using the start positions)
-
Less lag when opening the level selector with lots of possible levels
-
Added experimental support for Vulkan and DX12 instead of DX11 - to enable, use command line parameter -force-vulkan or -force-d3d12
-
Minor layout changes and fixes in stats and chart windows
-
Miscellaneous other minor fixes and improvements
Changed files in this update