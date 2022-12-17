Update Notes for v0.86.3

(This is a client-only update - v0.86 is still the latest server version and compatible with this.)

Added new experimental built-in spectator camera modes: Shift+5: Trackside camera changing position automatically (controlled by camera setting Trackside Camera Interval, tune with numpad 7, 1, 8 and 2)

Shift+6: Trackside camera that smoothly changes positions

Shift+7: Smoothed movable camera that also looks at the target and keeps it within the wanted distance (tunable with numpad 7 and 1)

Shift+8: Smoothed freely movable camera that also looks at target

Shift+9: Smoothed free camera

In-game free look (e.g. in built-in camera mode 9 and Shift+9) is now smoothed by the Smoothing setting (adjustable with numpad + and -)

The default screen mode is now non-exclusive fullscreen (exclusive causes issues for some, especially with Alt+Tab, but you can re-enable it if you want)

Added settings in Graphics/Nature to be able to adjust tree detail and LOD levels

Reduced the default tree detail level to help with performance issues in levels with lots of trees

The default button in various settings windows now also has the option to only reset the values in the currently expanded folders

Fixed player marker texts sometimes looking twitchy or jumpy when playing recordings (and using Tab twice to see them)

Test spawning button in the level editor now works in sumo and soccer levels, too (using the start positions)

Less lag when opening the level selector with lots of possible levels

Added experimental support for Vulkan and DX12 instead of DX11 - to enable, use command line parameter -force-vulkan or -force-d3d12

Minor layout changes and fixes in stats and chart windows