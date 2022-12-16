Announcement: Avatar Removal

Dear Denizens of Issilith!

As we prepare to officially launch PHAGEBORN sometime in the New Year, we have some big changes happening within the game. Most notably the removal of specific Avatars, they are not gone forever and will be available in time within the FREE TRACK of the Battle Passes that will be coming out in the future with the full release of the game. We are using this as a test for future Battle Passes which will have some new and never seen before Avatars and skins to introduce to you all.

Removed Avatars:

Basson

Evie

Yggron

Tarro

We understand that some of you may be playing with these Avatars in your custom decks and these Avatars will be replaced with the default Avatar for your chosen Faction, players who have had these Avatars removed will get 5 Avatar souls per unlocked Avatar back.

We are aware that some players have been facing connectivity issues within the game and we have improved on this in the patch. Please reach out to us if you are still facing issues and your feedback helps us to continue squish bugs.

We encourage you to let us know any feedback you have about this in the [Discord](discord.gg/WKHXBWM). We have a little something planned in the New Year for you all to get involved in so keep an eye out for any more updates we have coming your way as we prepare for launch in the sometime New Year.

Maybe take this time to explore something new… New Year, New Avatar!

Yours truly,

Games Revolted