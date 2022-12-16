Version 2.19

Here's the full list of changes:

Frost aura makes you immune to hypothermia.

Divine shield prevents hypothermia level from accumulating.

Melee two-handed weapons count as having each enchant twice (Ouchieeee).

Fixed a bug where the gift that prevents Shinies snag only partially worked.

Fixed a tool tip bug when dual wielding and having 2 spell damage enchants.

Fixed a bug that gave cave crabs fists instead of serrated claws (1 -> D6 + Bleed).

Fixed an issue that allowed Mike to be killed.

It doesn't make much sense if something that radiates frost takes damage from it so frost aura now makes you completely immune to glacial levels.

Divine shield can now be used to prevent hypothermia levels from accumulating. If you chug in that anti-freeze before you're taking damage then nothing will happen while the shield lasts.

Two-handed melee weapons had a disadvantage that made them lose up to three enchants compared to dual wielding but now they count each enchant as two enchants. Status effect enchants such as shocking etc. are not exactly twice as powerful but very close to it (they take place on 4+ or 50% instead of rolling twice against 5+, which would be about 55%).

One might argue that two-handed melee weapons were already super duper powerful but in the world of min-maxers that is not enough. They did lose 3 enchants and if for example you wanted to get max damage as a caster or max number of status effects as a melee you had to dual wield before. Similarly they did not work for health stackers so here we are.

Archers didn't get any benefit as this change only applies to two-handed melee weapons so they're now the second class citizens that have to get by with three less enchants. No fun for you... at least for now.