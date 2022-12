Share · View all patches · Build 10161332 · Last edited 16 December 2022 – 09:52:07 UTC by Wendy

Sound:

Reduced missile launcher firing sound volume.

Replaced the sound of the explosion with a more subtle one.

Fixed issue of music disappearing when large number of shots are fired simultaneously.

Made some RAM usage optimizations.

Potentially fixed a bug with ships overlapping when placing a combat ship on an enemy map for the first time.