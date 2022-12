Share · View all patches · Build 10161330 · Last edited 16 December 2022 – 10:09:21 UTC by Wendy

Hi there!

Lot of add and fix, here the complete list :

Main story quests added

Ending FILE 02

Ending FILE 03

Secret NPC hidden sub quest added

Added STAM Cyberware

Added NPC for CORPO

Added appartment and trap for secret quest

Fixed some HUD display

Fixed lots of minor bugs