Dec 22 Chain Dart & Scimitar Changes

Esteemed Warlord:

Ever since its inception, we've received plenty of suggestions and feedback regarding Chain Dart & Scimitar balance. Following this feedback and related statistics, we will be making a series of changes to the Chain Dart & Scimitar hero on Dec 22.

[Trap Prey]:

As the Chain Dart & Scimitar's most unique skill, Trap Prey has a short cooldown, applies an unremovable crowd-control effect, and enables this class to move quickly across long distances. All this combined has had a big effect on battles and their foes always need to be on their toes. If a few heroes find themselves attacked by a bigger force, any and all heroes become unable to resist under the Chain Dart & Scimitar's crowd control.

To remedy this and grant greater variety to controls and battles, we want Trap Prey to achieve the following effects:

There should be ways in which to combat [Trap Prey]'s crowd-control effect, so that each hero can use their skills. When [Trap Prey] is used to close the gap to an enemy hero, other classes should be able to respond and trade skills and fight against the Chain Dart & Scimitar hero. Instead of as it is now, where other heroes at the mercy of the Chain Dart & Scimitar and their allies.

Changes:

[Trap Prey]'s crowd-control effect now causes the enemy to be Concussed. This state can be immediately removed by some skills that remove crowd controls. This makes it possible to regain control of heroes before the Chain Dart & Scimitar reaches you. [Trap Prey]'s crowd-control effect now differs based on the distance between the two heroes: if the Chain Dart & Scimitar hero hits an enemy within 12 meters with Trap Prey, they can now chain an attack or skill before the enemy can move; if the Chain Dart & Scimitar hero hits an enemy more than 12 meters away, the enemy will be able to regain mobility before they can attack again.

All in all, we've reduced [Trap Prey]'s CC time by 0.2-0.8 seconds.

[Scorpion's Snare]

As an assassination-type hero, [Scorpion's Snare] is part of the Chain Dart & Scimitar hero's core kit. This skill comes with powerful mobility and a long crowd-control effect. Our intent with this was for the Chain Dart & Scimitar hero to be able to get behind and backstab enemies and roam the battle, however, the skill is far superior to other similar skills.

Changes:

[Scorpion's Snare]'s targeting works identically to other similar crowd-control skills and doesn't work on mounted heroes. [Scorpion's Snare]'s Choke duration reduced to 2 seconds (was 2.4), and the Chain Dart & Scimitar can use the next skill 1.5 seconds earlier (was 1.85).

[Dune Blast]

Cooldown increased to 22 seconds (was 18).

Rune [Rockbreaker]

Changes:

The duration of slashing defense reduction effect is reduced to 1 second (was 2 seconds). The slashing defense reduction effect is decreased to 6.67% (was 10%). Activating the Hoarfrost specialization now increases the slashing defense reduction effect to 40% (was 60%).

These rune changes are expected to be updated today.

We will continue to monitor combat balance and make more changes as needed. As always, your feedback is incredibly important to us! Feel free to share your thoughts and ideas with us so that we can make a better Conqueror's Blade together!