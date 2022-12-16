New Christmas hat and items

Happy Holiday season everyone!

To celebrate Christmas, everyone can get their own Christmas hat as a steam item that you can equip and wear in the game after continuously playing for 30 minutes on any server. If you can see the hat in your steam inventory you can equip it from the game's character customization menu!

There are also Christmas gifts scattered around the map for you to pick up and open. These give you a random item from the item pool of over 200 items!

You can also find red vending machines near the main hubs that sell all the Christmas-themed items so you can easily decorate your house! The vendor also sells a snowball gun which is made by a community member!

Christmas hat will drop only during this Christmas event