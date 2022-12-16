Hello, Corporates!
Grimstar Update 1.1.0 is now available. Thanks a lot for all your Feedback on Steam and Discord which made this Update possible. The following major changes are included:
Improved Minimap
In addition to the improved resolution of the Mini Map, the Rotation of the Camera is now shown, making navigation easier.
Improved Fog of War
The fog of war has been made much smoother and looks better.
Changed Colors of Units and Buildings
Buildings and units now have different colors, making it easier to distinguish them.
The ability to control large and numerous units has been improved
Moving a group of (big) units was improved. Now it's much easier to move units that have less space on the way
Improved Performace
Game performance has improved, more units can now be displayed on the screen.
Level loading time has also been significantly reduced.
Bug Fixes
In addition, this update contains a number of bug fixes:
- Bug Fix for Settings Dialog for Super Wide Screens
- Bug Fix for Borderless Window Mode (now mouse isn't locked in window)
- Bug Fix for Load / Save Game
- Bug Fix (Missing cursor when pressing the attack move key)
Here is a Small Video to Show the Major Changes:
Road Map For the Next Update
The game still needs a lot of work, so here is a small list of changes I plan to make:
- Cutscenes enhanced/replaced
- Improve Level / Map Design
- improve Build System
- Additional numerous improvements...
I hope you enjoy the new update, and as always, any feedback is appreciated!
Changed files in this update