Grimstar: Welcome to the savage planet update for 16 December 2022

Update 1.1.0

Build 10161177

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, Corporates!

Grimstar Update 1.1.0 is now available. Thanks a lot for all your Feedback on Steam and Discord which made this Update possible. The following major changes are included:

Improved Minimap

In addition to the improved resolution of the Mini Map, the Rotation of the Camera is now shown, making navigation easier.

Improved Fog of War

The fog of war has been made much smoother and looks better.

Changed Colors of Units and Buildings

Buildings and units now have different colors, making it easier to distinguish them.

The ability to control large and numerous units has been improved

Moving a group of (big) units was improved. Now it's much easier to move units that have less space on the way

Improved Performace

Game performance has improved, more units can now be displayed on the screen.
Level loading time has also been significantly reduced.

Bug Fixes

In addition, this update contains a number of bug fixes:

  • Bug Fix for Settings Dialog for Super Wide Screens
  • Bug Fix for Borderless Window Mode (now mouse isn't locked in window)
  • Bug Fix for Load / Save Game
  • Bug Fix (Missing cursor when pressing the attack move key)

Here is a Small Video to Show the Major Changes:

Road Map For the Next Update

The game still needs a lot of work, so here is a small list of changes I plan to make:

  • Cutscenes enhanced/replaced
  • Improve Level / Map Design
  • improve Build System
  • Additional numerous improvements...

I hope you enjoy the new update, and as always, any feedback is appreciated!

Changed files in this update

Planet27: The Battle for Green Moon Content Depot 1631251
