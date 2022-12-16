Champion of Venus - Version 0.7.1

Share · View all patches · Build 10161092 · Last edited 16 December 2022 – 10:09:20 UTC by Wendy

Hey, you up?

Version 0.7.1 is, like, totally here! So, you know...like, check it out and stuff!

New Features.

Added an Art Gallery and Character Compendium, where you can view all the ero illustrations in the game and read info and fun facts about the characters. These features unlock once you’ve finished all currently-playable story content.

Story.

Added the beginning of Chapter 12.

Added Lamashtu’s Bad End.

Backgrounds.

Connie’s Office.

Inanna’s Hotel.

Militsa’s Alleyway.

Outside SCHLONG HQ (plus variations).

Outside Club Desires (plus variations).

Chapter 12 cinematic backgrounds.

Introducing: blurred versions of backgrounds for when the action doesn’t precisely match what’s depicted. Trust me, it’s a great effect!

…All this means that the generic ‘city’ background is no longer used for all outdoor scenes! Hooray, variety!

Character Sprites.

Tayla , Rayne’s older sister, now has her own sprite!

, Rayne’s older sister, now has her own sprite! Militsa now wears a helmet in her introductory scene. Road safety!

CGs.

New ero illustration: Lamashtu Bad End.

New ero illustration: Tayla’s Tentacle Torment.

New ero illustration: Slime Bad End.

Finished ero illustration: Goro vs Lamashtu Part 1.

New CGs to emphasise points in the dialogue – illustrate ideas or memories. These include:

Rayne’s first meeting with Gloria.

Goro talking about his past.

The golden-eyed figures in the hotel lobby.

New stuff in Chapter 12 (it’s a secret!)

Animations.

Connie Stungun Animation. Look at her go!

Music.

Added victory fanfare for when Rayne wins a bout.

Added ~AWESOME THEME IN CHAPTER 12~

Goro’s club music now sounds muffled when you’re in the street outside.

The new music was made by Sometimescozy!

Wait, There’s More?

There certainly is! From now until December 25th, Champion of Venus will be on 20% sale!

Happy holidays, you filthy animals.

Due to re-shuffling of text, new sprites and music, Version 0.7.1 may cause some saves to break.