Recruiting quality of life improvements, Football Coach: College Dynasty v0.0.3

This patch is relatively small, but makes some huge quality of life improvements in recruiting. Now you can filter by more parameters, including overall and commitment status (narrowing options, will commit soon, etc). You can also now sort recruits by their interest in your school. And finally, there is a new option to preserve recruiting actions in between weeks, in case you want to leave that Ace pitch on a prize QB for the time being.

Full patch notes:

Changed recruiting filters, added more options and put it more accessible (not inside panel)

Added sort by interest score

Added 'Preserve actions' option in recruiting to keep pitches on the same players in between weeks

Adjusted field goal percentages and coach practice bonus amount

Minor UI improvements and bug fixes

I really appreciate all the feedback that is coming through Steam, Reddit, and the Discord! I've been blown away by the reception, but know there is still lots of work to do to make the game the best it can be. Thanks for playing!