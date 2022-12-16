Celebrate this festive season with Lords Mobile!

Share · View all patches · Build 10160507 · Last edited 16 December 2022 – 09:09:08 UTC by Wendy

ːsteamthumbsupːUsher in the winter holidays and New Year with the various events we've prepared for you!

Event Page: https://lordsmobile.igg.com/event/year_end_fiesta/

- Lucky Lord:

100 lucky players will win a US$99.99 pack every day! One Lucky Lord will also win an Apple gift pack, ten US$99.99 packs, and a Lords Mobile merch bundle!

- Winter Gifts:

Enjoy winter-exclusive gift bundles this season!

- Allied Voyage Bonus:

Invite friends to complete Voyage Quests to get a special event pack!

- Global Fest:

It’s the last Guild Fest of the year and we’ll reward every player in the top 20 Guilds with an exclusive pack! Every player in the winning Guild will also win exclusive physical prizes, like a Brass Figure, a Leading Lords Ring, and more!

- Research Rumble:

Players with the most Might (Research) in new Kingdoms will win gift cards worth up to US$1,000!

- Team Up With Returning Players:

Reunite with old friends to win prizes, including the Buy 1, Get 1 Free coupon!

ːsteamthumbsupːOur various gifts and events are sure to warm your heart!

Event Duration: 12/18/2022 - 12/27/2022 (GMT-5)

New Castle Skin, emotes, and Avatars await! Log in to the game and check the event page for more details.

New players on Steam will also receive Welcome Gifts when you upgrade your Castle to Lv 3. Keep an eye out for the event email for more details.

*Details above are subject to change. Please refer in-game for the final event rules.