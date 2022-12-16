Just some more little bug fixes

Fixed the cursor being hidden after resuming from pause menu

Fixed the police helicopter movement being weird

Fixed cars clipping into ground

Fixed the oil tycoon walls being able to purchase from the outside

Fixed the drug dealer building interior exit box location

Now, the multitycoons will simply add to your cashflow instead of having its own income while being outside.

Also made the streetlights turn on later in the night.

Thanks for all of your support, as the updates come in slower for this game, development for the next game is coming much faster and much more bold things are being done here at Cybertonikk Studio and hope to see all of you when our next project releases because it will be a very big deal.