Icarus Week Fifty Four Update | No more 8-player limit and Dropship Beacons

This week, we’re changing the limits on the number of players who can join and play a session as a follow on from our decentralization update, allowing you to share your Icarus journey with more friends.

We’re also introducing our newest Tier 4 and Workshop item, the Dropship Beacon Grenade, which allows you to call your Dropship to wherever you are on the map at any time.

Finally, we’re making a range of fixes that were required since our Decentralisation update and introducing our ‘preferred partners' for our Dedicated Servers.

Dynamic Dropship Landing Zones

Since the launch of Icarus, prospects have been limited to eight unique players who could join across the whole existence of the session. With decentralization, this limitation is gone and we are introducing some new changes that expand not only the number of players who can engage with a prospect but where they can land.

There are two different ‘limits’ that are necessary to understand. ‘Prospect Limit’ is the total number of players who have joined a prospect at any time in its existence. ‘Session Limit’ is the number of active people playing at any one time in a session.

The change to Prospect Limit is as follows:

We now generate a location around the ‘drop zone’ which means that landing Dropships is more dynamic, and removes the 8-person limit entirely, allowing you to have as many people ‘join’ a session over its lifespan.

The change to Session Limit is as follows:

‘P2P’ sessions will still have an 8-player session limit, so only eight players can be active at any one time. However, Dedicated Servers will be opened up to more than 8 players, but at the risk of server degradation as this session count fluctuates, similar to other games in the genre.

Dropship Beacon Grenade

With the removed restrictions on prospect limits, it’s also opened up the door for our newest feature, the Dropship Beacon Grenade.

There is a Tier 4 and Workshop version, which when thrown, will land and fire a flare that calls the Dropship to that location. This can either be used for immediate extraction or left there for use later on.

You can use multiple Dropship Beacon Grenades per session, and it will move your Dropship to where you threw it. However, these are one-use items, so use them carefully.

Just like with Dropships in current gameplay, be careful of where you throw your grenade. Dropships don’t take kindly to bases or prospectors that might be in their landing zone.

Data Decentralization Fix-ups

We’re releasing our first wave of fixes for our Data Decentralisation patch, as we go through the process of tidying up any small errors that cropped up since its release

Fixed an item duplication bug that was happening while in the station

Fixed the Extraction mission which was broken

Exotics were correctly no longer able to placed in your Dropship, however, the UI had not been updated to reflect this. This has now been corrected, stating the need for an orbital exchange interface.

Workshop items will now specify their owner in their tooltip (Only for new loadouts brought down, old ones will not display anything)

Weather Issues when rejoining open world sessions

Dedicated Servers ‘Verified Partners’

Our Dedicated Servers beta has launched to an excited community of server creators and veterans, and the feedback has been immensely valuable. If you’d like to contribute, you can join our special Discord channel here.

We’re also partnering with some established and credible dedicated server providers as ‘verified partners’, which will be listed on the in-game menu, and working closely with us on providing the premium dedicated server experience we strive for. These are:

All four providers are already offering servers, and once internally approved, we'll move this offering out of Beta.

Changelog v1.2.29.105734

New Content

Adding beeping sound for tech device thrown

Adding dead player small beep sound for location awareness

Dropship landing locations are now generated dynamically using EQS

Added Dropship_Beacon_T4 item static mesh, materials, and textures to project

Added skeletal mesh for the T4 dropship beacon device. Skinned to the frag grenade

Workshop items now display who their owning character is on their tooltip. Names in red indicate that the character has left the drop

Added SK + materials/textures for Meta dropship beacon device. Skinned to Frag Grenade skeleton

Added a version 2 of the T4 Dropship Beacon asset. Textures have been improved and tri count greatly reduced

Added four verified server providers to the dedicated servers screen. Clicking the server providers logo opens their website

Setting up 2 new Throwable Grenades, recipes and workshop enteries which summon dropships

Added functionality to dropship beacon grenades. Fixed potential crash in DamageFunctionLibrary::PrepareProjectileDamage

Updated character list on 'Load' screen to support more than 8 players

Adding correct tag to Workshop Dropship Grenade so it can be taken down in a loadout

Fixed

Fix up filenames for DC Palm assets

Removed duplicate textures and repathed. Fixed filenames

Delete duplicate texture and repath

Update Cave Lights to work properly with revised default settings

Optimized some caves by removing lights where there was no hole in the roof for it

Fixed stone master not having niagara support enabled after assets were added to scorpion effects

Update many mission steps using a previous search area setup to use the same search area setup for consistency, including clearing search areas when objectives are complete in some missions. This will resolve visibility issues on some missions

Fixup redirectors in main assets folder

Additional update to some quest step search areas for additional visibility and cleanup handling

Ensure that player stays DBNO if they return to character select when DNMO and rejoin

Exotics can no longer be placed in the Dropship (Workshop items can still be)

Updated the Dropship UI text to let people know extoic extraction now takes place via the Orbital Exchange Interface

HEADSTONE: Fixed Survey Radars being able to block the final mission objective, these are now returned to your inventory if placed in the objective location

Updated PAYDAY and DEEP VEIN missions to use Orbital Delivery Interface. - Added common use steps for exotics extraction

Shovelling snow now grants a variable, increased, amount of ice

Changed method on HEADSTONE item return to players

Fix inappropriate player water movement sounds playing when wading in lava lakes. Now setting a surface FMOD parameter representing water type to differentiate these. Apply the condition to world movement event in FMOD

Filter user reports with no description from sentry

Ensure dedicated server prospects created on the command line save without requiring a player to join

Ensure lobby privacy type is set to friends only for dedicated server prospects

Fix an ensure that is firing on clients for new dediserver integer timer

Fixed issue where player history entries weren't being reloaded correctly

Meta resources and mission completion rewards that are paid when rejoining a prospect now show their notifications after the load screen has disappeared

The total meta resources that are collected by players on a prospect is now correctly reloaded. This would cause absent players to not receive meta resources if prospect was closed and reloaded while they were gone

Future Content