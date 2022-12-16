Build 139: Widescreen , MODifacations and more.

Build 0.0139

Fixed auto-targeting bug with new drone commands.

Fixed market exploit involving maxed skills and faction standing.

Fixed all render textures for Shipyard camera, Garage camera, and Ship Details camera. No more stretching on odd aspect ratio monitors.

Fixed pilot panel overlay anchor position when using resolutions with height greater than 2400.

Fixed tactical turret overlay when uninstalling one module when having another selected.

Fixed bug when clicking arrow to cycle merc on offices manager panel in station.

Adjusted mass reduction modules in items database.

Adjusted mass ,scan, and engine burn modifiers to provide bonus reduction to the current value, instead of the base value.

Adjusted market skills , their stats and bonuses.

Adjusted mouse scroll speed on resolution dropdown menu in title screen options.

Adjusted the way that merc ships filepath data is stored in the player_data.txt file. absolute and relative paths now work.

Adjusted the drone pathfinding code to help prevent drones from getting stuck on larger objects like stations and rocks. It is by no means perfect, but it should prevent your drones from getting stuck on big objects most of the time.

Added drop down for ship editor to allow sorting of ship classes as well as type. You can use both in combination to filter only a particular class within a selected type.

Added new mod_config.txt file. This file sits outside of the default MOD folder and contains the path to the MOD folder the game will use. This is still being tested, so if you run into any issues, please report. You will find a copy of this file inside the default MOD folder. Just move it up a folder to Astrox_Imperium_data to activate.

Added new title screen menu with animated background and props. This new centered version should function better with larger resolutions and other odd display sizes.