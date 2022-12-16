[Released - v0.6.1.597 Patch Notes]

Greetings, Divers! 🐳

This is to inform you of an update that has been applied today to fix the issues below & improve the overall game experience.

◈ Updated Version: v0.6.1.597

◈ Update Details

[Bug Fixes]

FIXED – Fish Farm tutorial not proceeding normally when visited for the first time

FIXED – Not being able to grind wasabi while selling dishes in Sushi Restaurant in certain situations

FIXED – In-game typos (Motor)

◈ Notes

We will update you through this notice if there are changes to the details.

Please update DAVE THE DIVER on Steam to the latest version for changes to be applied.

Thanks to all Divers who reported issues besides the below!

aha / Snekk

The team is constantly checking the feedback and bug reports on the Steam community and Discord, so if you find any please let us know.

Thank you.