DAVE THE DIVER update for 16 December 2022

[Released - v0.6.1.597 Patch Notes]

Last edited by Wendy

Greetings, Divers! 🐳

This is to inform you of an update that has been applied today to fix the issues below & improve the overall game experience.

◈ Updated Version: v0.6.1.597

◈ Update Details

[Bug Fixes]

FIXED – Fish Farm tutorial not proceeding normally when visited for the first time
FIXED – Not being able to grind wasabi while selling dishes in Sushi Restaurant in certain situations
FIXED – In-game typos (Motor)

◈ Notes

  • We will update you through this notice if there are changes to the details.
  • Please update DAVE THE DIVER on Steam to the latest version for changes to be applied.

Thanks to all Divers who reported issues besides the below!
aha / Snekk

The team is constantly checking the feedback and bug reports on the Steam community and Discord, so if you find any please let us know.

Thank you.

