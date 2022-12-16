Portal Dungeon - Update v0.98852

Hello everyone, the problem that the character cannot move in the eighth level has been fixed. Players with old save files,
After updating to this version, you will get 100 blue coins and 100 talent experience points. I am sorry for the poor player experience.
Portal Dungeon update for 16 December 2022
