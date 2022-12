-keybinding works in the main menu

-fixed a blur issue in the main menu

-hacks correctly reduce score in all levels

-reduced difficulty in level 7's final objective

-fixed an issue where goop could lock up if you fired right after switching from it

-reduced shadowcasters in level 12 to improve performance there hopefully

lmk if anything breaks, either in the community discussions or on http://discord.gg/dBB6qyKW2t

thanks!